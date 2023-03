Image: Religare (Representative)

Through an exchange filing, financial services firm Religare has announced that it has paid interest on non-convertible debenture, a year after defaulting on it in March 2022.

In compliance with SEBI norms, Religare paid Rs 2.81 crore as annual interest, which included Rs 2.41 crore as the amount to be paid and Rs 40 lakh as the 2 per cent charge for the default period.