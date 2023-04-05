 Religare Enterprises to takeover subsidiary under RFL
RFL currently owns 87.5 per cent share capital in RHDFCL, but after acquisition it will become a district subsidiary of the parent company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Religare Enterprises to takeover subsidiary under RFL | Image: Religare (Representative)

Religare Enterprises Limited has entered into a share purchase agreement on April 05, 2023 with Religare Finvest Limited to acquire Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Religare on March 23, pays Rs 2.81 crore interest on NCDs after defaulting on it in March 2022.

The shares of Religare Enterprises on Tuesday closed at Rs 152.70, up by 0.86 per cent.

