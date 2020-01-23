Relief to consumers as petrol get cheaper by 17 paise, diesel by 19 paise

New Delhi: Fuel prices dipped further on Thursday after slump in international crude oil rates following the outbreak of coronavirus in China. The price of petrol was cut by 17 paise and that of diesel by 19 paise a litre across all major cities on Thursday.

The petrol now costs Rs 74.65 a litre in Delhi, Rs 80.25 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 77.25 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 77.54 a litre in Chennai after the price cut.

Similarly, diesel costs Rs 67.86 a litre in Delhi, Rs 71.15 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 70.22 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 71.70 a litre in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.