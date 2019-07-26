Reliance's refinery complexity index rises 66 per cent to 21.1 per cent

New Delhi: The complexity of Reliance Industries' giant refinery complex at Jamnagar has risen by over 66% to 21.1, giving it the ability to process a wide basket of crude oil and boosting its margins.The company in its latest annual report said the Jamnagar supersite ranks first in the world in complexity barrels, aided by best-in-class refinery and petrochemicals integration.

Complexity index (CI) designates the capabilities of a refinery to upgrade the lowest quality crude to the highest quality refinery products, including fuels and petrochemicals. "Complexity index of Jamnagar supersite, as per KBC, a global refinery consultant, has increased from earlier 12.7 to 21.1 or a 66.1% boost with the start-up of Jamnagar expansion projects, including ROGC and downstream units, Paraxylene complex and Petcoke Gasification complex," it said. This gives the firm an "ability to run a wide basket of crudes".

The company has two refineries at Jamnagar -- a 33 million tonnes a year older unit that caters to the domestic market and a 35.2 million tonnes only-for-exports unit. Its total refining capacity of 68.2 million tonnes is just a shade lower than 69.2 million tonnes capacity with the country's biggest oil firm, Indian Oil Corp (IOC).