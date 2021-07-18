Reliance's O2C, new energy biz may be valued over $100 bn: Bernstein Research

"Clean energy has the potential to be value accretive if Reliance can pull it off," it said. "Based on capex for clean energy, we see a route to Reliance building a clean energy business, which could be worth USD 36 billion." It put a valuation of over USD 69 billion for the O2C business, USD 66 billion for digital services and USD 81.2 billion for retail. Upstream oil and gas operations are worth another USD 4.1 billion. Other investments such as in the media and hospitality space are valued at USD 3.7 billion.

The entire conglomerate is worth over USD 261 billion.

"Many oil companies have tried and failed to become clean energy manufacturing companies and instead focus on clean energy production. Reliance's focus on manufacturing is distinctive and potentially offers higher margins but is also higher risk given their limited capabilities in clean energy," Bernstein said.

Reliance will need to find partners to work with them given the technology requirements needed for fuel cells and batteries.

"While companies will be reluctant to share their technology with a potential competitor, the market opportunity in India may be enough to persuade some," it said. "Korean battery makers could be potential partners in energy storage, while companies like Plug and Ballard could be partners in fuel cell manufacturing."

Funding is not an issue for Reliance given the current balance sheet. Reliance is almost debt free and will generate cash flow of Rs 65,600 crore in FY22 and grow to Rs 1.5 lakh crore by FY26, it said.