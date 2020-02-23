Reliance Retail tops list of 50 fastest growing global cos

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail has topped the list of '50 fastest-growing retailers globally between FY2013-2018' in the Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2020 index.

Deloitte ranked 250 firms globally in its annual report based on their revenues for FY2018. The Indian retail major secured the 56th spot this year against the 94th rank the previous year.

"India-based retailer Reliance Retail jumped from sixth in the list in FY2017 to first position in FY2018, recording a 55.8% CAGR," Deloitte report said.

According to the report, Reliance Retail is the only Indian company to be featured in it. More than half the retail companies were from Japan, and almost a quarter are in China and Hong Kong.

Reliance Retail recorded retail revenue of $18.5 billion in FY2018, a massive increase of 88.4% on its FY2017 performance. "The retailer also became the first Indian retailer to operate more than 10,000 stores in the country," it said.

"Factors that enabled the company to achieve top spot were a strong focus on boosting e-commerce growth through its website Ajio.com; a push for sales of smartphones and other consumer electronics online; an aggressive pricing strategy across its offline stores; the acquisition of Hamleys, UK-based toy retailer; and new store openings," the report said.

Deloitte Global Powers of Retailing 2020 is topped by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, followed by Costco Wholesale Corp.

Amazon jumped to third position with the highest retail revenue growth amongst the top 10 retailers. Kroger (US) is the only retailer in the top 10 with no foreign operations.