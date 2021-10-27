Reliance Power posts Rs 49 cr loss for September quarter on lower revenues

Reliance Power reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.05 crore for September quarter 2021 mainly due to lower revenues.

The company logged a profit of Rs 105.67 crore in the same quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.

Total income stood at Rs 1,886.82 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,626.49 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it is on track to reduce its debt by Rs 3,200 crore in this fiscal year.

The group is engaged in only generation of power.

Reliance Power, a part of Reliance Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

It has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 04:58 PM IST