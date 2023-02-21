Reliance New Energy buys stakes in solar wafer maker NexWafe for $8,06,635

File/ Representative Image

According to a regulatory filing, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' New Energy arm has purchased 7,433 Common shares; 1,518 Series B1 Preferred shares; and 660 Series B2 shares of German solar wafer firm NexWafe.

The purchase was conducted by the firm for a consideration of $8,06,635, and without any interest of the company's promoter.

