Reliance Jio’s Rs 555 plan or Airtel’s Rs 558 plan – which data and calling plan is better for you?

Every time Jio comes up with a new plan, rival Airtel tries to offer an equally tempting deal for customers. So, when Jio came out with IUC charges which would cost 6 paise per minute to other networks, it later came up with a new all-in-one prepaid plan that offers everything a customer needs.

Jio’s plan cost a mere Rs 555 and now Airtel has hit back with a plan that costs Rs 558. On top of that Airtel is also bragging about free calls.

So who should you choose?

Jio’s Rs 555 plan

- Free calling to all Jio numbers

- 1000 minutes free before you are charged for 6 paise per minute

- 2 GB data per day

- Validity – 84 days (almost three months)

- Other benefits – 100 free SMSEs, Jio app, Jio TV and Jio Cinema

Airtel’s 558 plan

- Free calling to all numbers but you have to maintain a minimum account balance

- 3 G per day compared to Jio’s 2 GB, so heavy streamers or gamers ought to prefer this.

- Validity of 82 days

- 100 SMSes per day, but no third-party services

On the balance of it, Airtel’s 558 plan just about edges Jio, thanks to one whole extra GB per day.