Reliance Jio’s Rs 555 plan or Airtel’s Rs 558 plan – which data and calling plan is better for you?

Every time Jio comes up with a new plan, rival Airtel tries to offer an equally tempting deal for customers. So, when Jio came out with IUC charges which would cost 6 paise per minute to other networks, it later came up with a new all-in-one prepaid plan that offers everything a customer needs.
Jio’s plan cost a mere Rs 555 and now Airtel has hit back with a plan that costs Rs 558. On top of that Airtel is also bragging about free calls.
So who should you choose?
Jio’s Rs 555 plan
- Free calling to all Jio numbers
- 1000 minutes free before you are charged for 6 paise per minute
- 2 GB data per day
- Validity – 84 days (almost three months)
- Other benefits – 100 free SMSEs, Jio app, Jio TV and Jio Cinema
Airtel’s 558 plan
- Free calling to all numbers but you have to maintain a minimum account balance
- 3 G per day compared to Jio’s 2 GB, so heavy streamers or gamers ought to prefer this.
- Validity of 82 days
- 100 SMSes per day, but no third-party services
On the balance of it, Airtel’s 558 plan just about edges Jio, thanks to one whole extra GB per day.
