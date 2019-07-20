Reliance Jio's Q1 net zooms 45.6%

New Delhi: Reliance Jio reported 45.6% rise in its net profit to Rs 891 crore for June quarter of 2019-20. The company had recorded profit after tax of Rs 612 crore in the same period previous year.
Sequentially, the net profit for just-concluded period was 6.1% higher than Rs 840 crore notched in the three months ended March 2019.
The operating revenue of the company - the newest entrant in the market and now the second largest in subscriber base - stood at Rs 11,679 crore, up 44% over the year-ago period. Jio's subscriber base stood at 331.3 million as on June 30, 2019.
During the June quarter, the Average Revenue per user (ARPU) for RJio - which has unleashed one of the most brutal price wars in India's telecom market - was at Rs 122 per subscriber per month.
