Reliance Jio will soon increase mobile phone tariffs; Vodafone, Airtel to hike tariffs from next month

Reliance Jio has said that it will increase mobile phone tariffs in the next few weeks. The company said that it intends to take measures including "appropriate increase in tariffs" to comply with regulations.

"As per media reports, we understand that TRAI is likely to initiate a consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs. Like other operators, we will also work with the Government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments," the company said in a press release.

Also read: Bharti Airtel shares hit 52-week high, Vodafone Idea up by 25% after announcement of tariff hike plans

The news comes soon after Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced their intention to hike tariffs December 1. After their announcements, Bharti Airtel shares today hit a 52-week high of Rs. 435 while Vodafone Idea too remained in high demand.