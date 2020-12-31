Reliance Jio makes all local voice calls to any network free from January 1

As interconnect usage charges (IUCs) for all domestic voice calls comes to an end from January 1, 2021, telecom operator Reliance Jio on Thursday said that it will make all off-net domestic voice calls free once again.

Reliance Jio in its statement said, as per directions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1 January 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls.

On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network. "Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a customer-obsessed organisation and cares for every single user. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio," the company statement read.

For context, in September 2019, when TRAI extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill & Keep regime beyond 1 January 2020, Jio was left with no option but to start charging its customers for offnet voice calls, at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge.

While doing so, Jio had assured its users that this charge would continue only till the time TRAI abolished IUC charges.

"Today, Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-net voice calls free again," it said in a statement.

Jio said it is committed to lay the foundation of a digital society -- a society where everything, everyone, everywhere is connected with the best quality service at the lowest price globally and has access to the most advanced digital platforms.

"Through technological innovation, Jio will continue to deliver revolutionary products and services to its users, with a customer-first approach."