Reliance Jio JV with Europe-based SES; to deliver broadband services

Reliance’s Jio platforms and Europe-based content connectivity solutions provider-SES-have formed a joint venture to deliver the next generation of scalable and affordable broadband services in India, leveraging satellite technology.

RIL said in an exchange filing: “The joint venture will use multi-orbit space networks that is a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile backhaul and retail customers across the length and breadth of India and neighbouring regions."

Jio Platforms Limited JPL and SES will own 51 percent and 49 percent equity stake in the joint venture – Jio Space Technology Limited – respectively.

“While we continue to expand our fibre-based connectivity and FTTH business and invest in 5G, this new joint venture with SES will further accelerate the growth of multigigabit broadband. With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new Digital India,” said Akash Ambani, Director of Jio.

The joint venture will leverage SES-12, SES’s high-throughput GEO satellite serving India, and O3b mPOWER, SES’s next-generation MEO constellation, to extend and complement Jio’s terrestrial network, increasing access to digital services and applications. Jio will offer managed services and gateway infrastructure operations services to the joint venture.

“We look forward to this joint venture whereby we can play a role in promoting digital inclusion in India,” said Steve Collar, Chief Executive Officer of SES.

Jio, as an anchor customer of the joint venture, has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement, based on certain milestones along with gateways and equipment purchases with a total contract value of circa $100 million.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:21 AM IST