Reliance Jio introduces JioTrue5G-powered Wi-Fi services

Reliance Jio introduces JioTrue5G |

Mumbai: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited today announced that it is introducing JioTrue5G-powered Wi-Fi services in educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands and commercial hubs.

This is in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the JioWelcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Jio has today started JioTrue5G- powered Wi-Fi services in the temple town of Nathdwara,in Rajasthan.

While Jio users will get this service without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer period, non-Jio customers will also be able to try this service before they move to Jio to get the full and unlimited service experience.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities.

It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G.”

As promised during the recent launch, JioTrue5G will expand across more cities, and Chennai is the latest city to be added to the Jio Welcome Offer.