Reliance Jio connects Assam's Maa Kamakhya Temple with Wi-Fi, extends 5G to Guwahati

Image: Reliance Jio (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Jio True 5G services in Guwahati and it’s 5G-Powered Wi-Fi services at Maa Kamakhya Temple complex today. Jio demonstrated the transformational benefits of True 5G to the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Amongst the numerous benefits of True 5G, healthcare was the chosen sector for this demonstration, as True 5G not just enriches lives, but also has the potential to save lives in difficult times.

Revolutionary solutions such as Jio Community Clinic medical kit, AR-VR-based healthcare with JioGlass, Smart Healthcare Solutions like Tele Radiology, Connected Ambulance were showcased. These healthcare solutions can enhance quality healthcare in urban India and assist in spreading quality healthcare infrastructure to the remotest areas of the country, thereby touching over a billion lives.

Speaking at the event, the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, “I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G service in Guwahati. I believe True 5G has the power to democratize the healthcare infrastructure across the varied geography of Assam. The health solution demonstrated today i.e., 'Clinic in a bag' can aid grassroot-level healthcare workers and Asha workers. It has a simple design and can wirelessly connect to a suite of medical devices over 5G.

Healthcare workers with the help of specialist Doctors can diagnose and treat patients in even the most remote locations of Assam. My government is fully committed to aiding the speedy roll-out of 5G services in Assam. By implementing 5G-based healthcare solutions, we can fulfil our Honourable Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi Ji's vision of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission by building a Digital Health Ecosystem in the State of Assam.

Apart from their existing investment of ₹9,500 crores, Jio is additionally investing over ₹2,500 crores to deploy True 5G network in Assam and this shows their immense commitment towards our state’s development. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of Assam.”

A Jio Spokesperson said, “Jio will offer free True 5G-powered Wi-Fi inside the temple premises to all the devotees visiting Kamakhya temple. Today, we demonstrated how Jio True 5G technology will benefit the people of Assam and North-East in the field of advanced healthcare with its reliable wireless network."

The spokesperson added that, "There are many such benefits across agriculture, education, e-governance, IT, SME, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, and many more. Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G benefits to every Indian so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of our great country.”