e-Paper Get App

Reliance Infrastructure to receive Rs 595 crore from DVC by July end

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Reliance Infrastructure to receive Rs 595 crore from DVC by July end |

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (Reliance Infra) is set to receive a sum of Rs 595 crore from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) by July 31.

Pursuant to an order passed by the Supreme Court on May 31, Chairman, DVC has furnished an undertaking on June 6, 2022 stating that DVC will comply with the direction to deposit a sum of Rs 595 crore in cash and Rs 303 crore by way of Bank Guarantee within July 31.

The directions for furnishing an undertaking have been issued to safeguard the interest of Reliance Infra whilst granting extension of time to DVC.

The genesis of this matter is an arbitration dispute between Reliance Infra and DVC, wherein a 3-0 Award was passed in favour of Reliance Infra and an aggregate sum of Rs 1,250 crore approximately comprising cash component of approx Rs 898 crore and release of 6 Bank Guarantees of approximately Rs 353 crore was directed to be paid by DVC.

The Award carries an interest obligation of 12 per cent per annum upon DVC on the sum awarded i.e., Rs 898 crore. The aggregate interest burden upon the tax payers, as accumulated by DVC, as on May 31 is approximately Rs 260 crore.

In terms of the order dated May 31, DVC is now bound by its Chairman's undertaking to deposit the Award amount of Rs 898 crore, in the mode prescribed, by July 31 albeit after elapse of nearly 2.5 years.

Reliance Infra had also preferred a contempt petition against officials of DVC in view of DVC's failure to comply with the Supreme Court's order dated April 25 requiring DVC to furnish the deposit of Rs 595 crore in cash and Rs 303 crore by way of Bank Guarantees within 4 weeks.

The Supreme Court by its order declined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order dated March 25 which directed DVC to deposit a sum of Rs 898 crore i.e. Rs 595 crore by way of cash and Rs 303 crore by way of Bank Guarantee.

The Calcutta High Court also permitted Reliance Infra to withdraw the sum of Rs 595 crore by furnishing Bank Guarantees of equivalent amount with the Registrar, Calcutta High Court.

In an earlier round of litigation between the parties, pursuant to a direction by the Supreme Court, the Bank Guarantees of Reliance Infra have been released by DVC in December 2021.

The non-release of the Bank Guarantees by DVC till December 2021 entailed an additional interest burden of approximately Rs 107 crore on the tax payers.

Read Also
Indian govt loses challenge to $111 mn arbitration award in dispute with Reliance/Shell
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessReliance Infrastructure to receive Rs 595 crore from DVC by July end

RECENT STORIES

IPL Media Rights: Sony wins TV bid, Viacom 18 claims digital rights, says sources

IPL Media Rights: Sony wins TV bid, Viacom 18 claims digital rights, says sources

Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls

Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Heavy traffic on Eastern Express Highway towards CSMT

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Heavy traffic on Eastern Express Highway towards CSMT

Beijing back under lockdown as China's capital sees spike in COVID cases

Beijing back under lockdown as China's capital sees spike in COVID cases

Nobody is above the law, not even 'Rahul Gandhi': BJP slams Congress' protest march over ED summons...

Nobody is above the law, not even 'Rahul Gandhi': BJP slams Congress' protest march over ED summons...