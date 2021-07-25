Reliance Industries to start gas production from MJ field in Oct-Dec 2022

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will start natural gas production from MJ field - the third and the last set of discoveries that the firm is developing in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block - in the last quarter of 2022 to raise overall output by about two-thirds.

In an investor presentation announcing first quarter earnings, RIL said it has completed its first offshore installation campaign and a second one would commence in November this year.

"Drilling and completions of wells (are) underway," it said. "First gas expected by 3Q FY23."

RIL and its partner BP plc of the UK plan to use a floating production system at high-sea in the Bay of Bengal to bring to production the deepest gas discovery in the KG-D6 block.