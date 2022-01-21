Reliance Industries results: Q3 net profit rises 41.5%, income from operations up

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 41.5 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit of Rs 18,549 crore in October-December quarter, as oil, retail and telecom businesses fired on all cylinders.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13,101 crore a year ago.

The company stated that income from operations rose to Rs 1.91 lakh crore from Rs 1.28 lakh crore.

The company had an exceptional gain of Rs 2,872 crore from sale of shale gas assets.

Jio Platforms -- the digital arm -- reported an 8.8 per cent higher net profit at Rs 3,795 crore as its average revenue per user rose to Rs 151.60 per month from Rs 143.6 in the previous quarter.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd's EBITDA rose to Rs 3,822 crore as demand improved across categories during the festive season.

Reliance Industries Limited is committed to innovation-led, exponential growth in the areas of hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining.

