Reliance Industries ranked 104 in Fortune's Global 500 list

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries maintained its highest ranking among Indian private sector companies in the latest Global 500 list published by Fortune for 2022.

India has nine companies in the Fortune's Global 500 list -- five from the public sector, and four from the private sector.

Only the debutant Life Insurance Corporation of India -- a public sector company, which came out with an IPO earlier this year -- was ranked higher than Reliance at 98 among Indian corporates.

It is the 19th year that RIL has been a part of the Fortune 500 list - much longer than the other private sector companies in India.

The Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31.

Reliance Industries closed FY22 with record high consolidated revenues of Rs 7.92 lakh crore, up 47 per cent, and EBITDA of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, up 28.8 per cent Y-o-Y, with each of the O2C, retail and digital services businesses posting all-time high revenues.

