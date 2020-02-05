Reliance Industries Ltd shuts production at one field in KG-D6 block

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd has shut production at the D1/D3 deep-water gas fields in the Krishna-Godavari basin, off the east coast of India, after having invested heavily on technology to extend the lifecycle of the fields for about five years. The company and its partner BP Plc have been looking to shut production in this field for the last one year, due to declining output.

The D1/D3 fields was India's first deep-water gas field to be put on production in April 2009. The companies, through technology and innovation, extended the production life of these fields by five years, which would have otherwise stopped production in 2015.