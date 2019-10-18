Reliance Industries creates history, becomes first Indian company to hit Rs 9 lakh crore m-cap mark

New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.
During late morning trade on BSE, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 9,01,490.09 crore.
The scrip of the country's most-valued company was trading in the green, up 2.28 per cent to a record Rs 1,428, ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day.
In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation. The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)