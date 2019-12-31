Reliance Industries, BP pay USD 36 million for exit of Niko in KG-D6 block

New Delhi: Reliance Industries and UK's BP plc paid USD 36 million to get their defaulting Canadian partner Niko Resources to exit from the eastern offshore KG-D6 block. In a statement, Niko said it has exited from the KG-DWN-98/3 block and its 10% stake has been taken over by Reliance and BP.

The firm was paid USD 36 million to settle an arbitration it had initiated against Reliance and BP trying to force it out of the block over default in payment.

"An amendment to the production sharing contract for the D6 Block in India has been executed, reflecting the assignment of the 10% interest previously held by the company's indirect subsidiary, Niko (NECO) Ltd to the remaining interest holders in the block, Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd," statement said.

Subsequent to this, Reliance's stake in KG-D6 has gone up to 66.67% from the previous 60% and that of BP to 33.33% from 30%.

"Niko NECO had entered into a settlement agreement with Reliance and BPEAL under which it agreed to withdraw from D6 PSC and settle its arbitration case filed under the rules of the London Court of International Arbitration in December 2017 in exchange for a settlement amount of USD 36 million, subject to adjustment prior to closing," it said.