Reliance Industries aircraft ferries 6,000 PPE kits to Mumbai

"6,000 PPE lifted & flown straight to Mumbai for our frontline #HealthWarriors fighting to protect Mumbaikars!", the Brihunmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet.

"A huge thanks to @ril_foundation & @thisiskar for making this possible!", BMC said in the tweet.

RIL and RIL Foundation have announced several initiatives to fight Covid-19. These include contribution of Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, Rs 5 core to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Maharashtra, and contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Gujarat.

In addition, it set up India's first 100-bed exclusive Covid-19 hospital geared up in just two weeks to handle coronavirus patients.

The company will provide 50 lakh free meals in the next 10 days across India, with plans to provide more such meals in newer areas, one lakh masks daily for health workers and caregivers and thousands of personal protective equipment daily for health workers and caregivers. It will also provide free fuel across the country to notified emergency response vehicles.