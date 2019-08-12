Reliance Industries' 42nd AGM: Top 10 announcement by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani today announced that Saudi oil giant Aramco has agreed to take a 20 per cent stake in his flagship Reliance Industries' oil refinery and chemical business at an enterprise value of USD 75 billion (around Rs 5,32,466 crore).

Making the announcement at Reliance Industries' 42th annual general meeting, he said this would be the biggest foreign investment in the history of the company. As part of the deal, Saudi Aramco will supply 500,000 barrels per day or 25 million tonnes per annum, of crude oil to Reliance's twin refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Ambani has also announced the commercial launch of Jio Fiber on September 5. The base plan starts at speed of 100 MBPS and goes up to 1GBPS, with prices ranging from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month. The RIL chairman also announced ‘Jio First Day First Show’ plan under which Premium Jio Fiber customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms on the day of the release. This will be rolled out in 2020. Another big announcement is the partnership with Microsoft under which Jio will set up data centres across India and Microsoft will bring the cloud platform.

Here are top announcement made at Reliance Industries' 42th annual general meeting: