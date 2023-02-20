Reliance group's Tony Jesudasan dies at 71 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

One of the best corporate communications and corporate affairs experts, Tony Jesudasan was a crucial lieutenant of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group and passed away early on Monday. He was 71.

According to sources, Jesudasan had a heart attack earlier this month shortly before boarding a flight out of Bhopal.

When he arrived in Delhi, he was sent immediately to Fortis Hospital, where he had angioplasty. He was then sent to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

They stated he was still receiving critical care up until around five in the morning on Monday, when he passed away.

He is survived by wife Parul Sharma and daughter Preetika.

While working at Fortis, Jesudasan, or TJ as his friends called him, became 71. He oversaw corporate relations and corporate communications for R-ADAG.

He received his MBA from FMS, Delhi, and was invited to join Reliance, which was still undivided, in 1990 by Dhirubhai Ambani. He made the decision to associate with the younger sibling after Mukesh and Anil split after Dhirubhai's passing. He continued to be Anil Ambani's dependable lieutenant in Delhi and served as his top problem solver.

Jesudasan developed enduring connections with people from all walks of life, including the media, businesspeople, and politicians. He also possessed the exceptional capacity to think clearly and act calmly under pressure.

With inputs from Agencies.

