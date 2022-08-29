Reliance AGM 2022: When will Jio launch its 5G telecom services in India? Here's what RIL chairman Mukesh Amani said

During Reliance's annual general meeting (AGM) 2022 event today, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio 5G services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is 18 nearly 18 months from now.

“I want to announce the next leap forward that Jio is creating in digital connectivity, especially in fixed broadband. That is Jio 5G. With 5G, we will connect 100mn homes with unparalleled digital experiences and Smart Home solutions," said Mukesh Ambani to the shareholders at the meeting via immersive and interactive metaverse technology.

Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It will invest Rs 2 lakh crore on 5G infrastructure.

During the AGM, Akash Ambani said that “with 5G being rolled out in India, the current 800 million connected internet devices will double to 1.5 billion connected internet devices in just a year.”

The RIL chairman also announced that Jio 5G services will reach every corner of the country “all towns, taluks and tehsils” -- by December 2023.

Investors were eagerly waiting to know the launch details of 5G services from the Reliance top boss. RIL's telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm topped in India's 5G spectrum auction bidding.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has acquired spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the recently-concluded 5G auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, where the government received around Rs 1.5 lakh worth of bids.

Launched six years ago, Jio has created multiple world records during its rollout of the largest 4G network in the shortest period of time. Jio's 4G network provides the highest quality, most affordable digital services to over 400 million loyal and delighted customers. Jio is expected to now raise the bar even further with its 5G services.

Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum auction.

(with agency inputs)