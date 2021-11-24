e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:21 PM IST

Regulator to oversee Facebook, Twitter recommended: Report

FPJ Web Desk
The high-level committee made those recommendations as it reviewed the personal data protection bill introduced in 2019 | Photo: Unsplash

A regulatory body needs to be set up oversee social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The recommendation comes from an Indian parliamentary panel that wants the regulatory body to oversee the social media platforms, thus potentially opening the companies to more liability for user-generated content, according to a Bloomberg report.

The high-level committee made those recommendations as it reviewed the personal data protection bill introduced in 2019 that seeks to protect users’ privacy and enforce strict controls on how companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc. collect, process and store data, the report said.

