Regulator SEBI is offering internship

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday invited applications for internship programme in its economic and policy analysis department for one year.

The interns will be recruited for a period of 12 months depending upon Sebi's requirement and a stipend of Rs 35,000 will be provided, the regulator said in a notice. Spelling out the eligibility criteria, the regulator said candidates should have completed at least two years in full-time PhD program from a recognized Institute/ University. Besides, PhD thesis of applicants should be related to Financial Economics.

It further said that part-time PhD students will not be eligible for internship. Among other criteria, candidates must have secured a minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA in post graduation. In addition, knowledge and skills in statistics (intermediate level) is mandatory and programming knowledge on R/Python is desirable.

The deadline for submission of applications is June 10.