Registrar of Companies raids Chennai-based audit firm which helped registering 1,500 companies using forged documents |

A search and seizure operation conducted by the Registrar of Companies (ROC) on Friday, in the registered office of Kanakkupillai.com, a popular audit and legal firm in Chennai, has resulted in the busting of a racket involved in forgery and creation of fake documents for incorporating over 1500 companies all over India, including the infamous Aarudhra Gold and their group of companies.

The search and seizure operations were conducted simultaneously at the registered office of Kanakkupillai.com and the residence of the chartered accountant, Smt. K. Kiruthiga, who is found to have signed and certified the fake incorporation forms used for registration of over 1500 companies via the web portal Kanakkupillai.com.

Audit firm's CA helped registering fake companies

Kanakkupillai.com, in connivance with CA Kiruthiga, created fake address proofs and fabricated bank statements for getting the companies incorporated with the ROC. The same professional was also appointed as the statutory auditor for Aarudhra Gold and its group companies, which were recently in the news for defrauding the public an amount of over 2100 crore rupees.

During the raids, the ROC seized physical documents and various electronic gadgets, computers, etc. which were used for the creation of fabricated and forged documents. About 50 employees associated with the portal Kanakkupillai.com are also under the lens of the authorities.\

Office of ROC being vigilant on audit firms

It is learned that the office of the ROC is stepping up its watch on the chartered accountants and audit firms filing such fake documents with MCA, and stringent action against these kinds of malpractices shall follow in the light of increasing economic offenses in the state. Fake companies incorporated are being rampantly abused by the promoters and directors for money laundering and other serious financial crimes after luring the public to invest/deposit in these fraud entities. The public is also advised to be cautious while investing their money in various schemes that promise unrealistic returns.

Read Also NFRA to conduct audit quality inspections of five audit firms