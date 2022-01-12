Fintech platform Refyne raises $82 mn to simplify personal finance

Fintech platform Refyne has raised $82 million in its Series B funding led by Tiger Global.
The platform enables employees to withdraw their earned salary in real time before the payment is due.
Since December 2020, it has raised a total of $106 million, stated Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution provider.
Earned Wage Access provides access to a portion of their accrued (but unpaid) salary any time before payday.
Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
