Reeling from losses due to star-studded flops, INOX multiplexes to screen T20 World Cup matches

Back in the 90s, houses with colour TVs in Indian neighbourhoods or local sports clubs doubled up as theatres during the cricket world cup or an India-Pakistan match. Decades down the line, actual movie theatres have replaced those community spaces, so that people can enjoy the euphoria, tense moments and the joy of victory with a jubilant crowd around them. As multiplex chains explore more non-film revenues with movies struggling to pull crowds, INOX has inked a pact with the International Cricket Council to screen all matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup.



Steps into PVR’s domain post merger



Last year, INOX’s top rival PVR had bagged a similar deal to screen the T20 championship, and now the firms have merged to form India’s biggest entertainment behemoth. After uniting for survival against OTT platforms, multiplexes are eyeing to attract sports fans away from their living room couches, with something closer to the stadium experience. Multiplex chains PVR, INOX and Cinepolis are all additionally buoyed by 75 per cent occupancy during that India-Pakistan match last month during Asia Cup.



Will be off to a roaring start



Inox can expect a big start to the tournament since it’ll be showing the entire Indian campaign which kicks off with a match against Pakistan. Fans can catch the live matches on the big screen at INOX multiplexes in 25 Indian cities. Every six, every wicket and every century will be greeted with thunderous roars in a large, packed cinema hall.



From reel to live matches



Matches were screened in theatres in India as early as 2003 during the world cup, couple of years after the country cheered for a fictional cricket match in theatres during the 2001 hit Lagaan.



After joining forces with PVR, INOX has become part of a joint entity with more than 1500 screens in the country. A plea filed with the competition commission of India (CCI) against the merger, raising concerns about non-competitive practices, was junked last month.