Rediffusion wins Tata Power’s creative & media mandate |

Rediffusion today announced that it has won the entire creative and media mandate of Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies.

Rediffusion will handle the creative, media & digital related work of Tata Power comprising all its business clusters viz Generation, Transmission & Distribution, Renewables and New Business Services including ESG and CSR domains.

"Tata Power mandate is a very big one for us. Rediffusion is privileged to be working with Tata Power across a range of very interesting and consumer-relevant products. What is even nicer is that almost the entire product range is Green-focused and Earth-friendly. Our teams in both Mumbai and Bangalore will be working on the account,” says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.

"Tata Power is transforming into an agile EaaS ( energy as a service) company that offers cutting-edge green and smart energy solutions to its 12 million and growing customer base nationwide. Tata Power 2.0 is well poised to bring orbital shifts to all of its business clusters, therefore Rediffusion is in a prime position to join us at this exciting time, its skilled creative and media support will help us fortify our credentials as a Utility of the Future amonst all our stakeholders." said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director Tata Power.