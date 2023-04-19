Rediffusion Brand Solutions launches Ladyfinger, India's first all-women agency

Representative Image

Based in Mumbai, Ladyfinger aims to challenge norms, break barriers, and create positive change in the Indian advertising landscape. With a mission to elevate women's voices and perspectives, Ladyfinger is driven by a vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and creativity. The agency is founded on the belief that though a vast majority of Indian advertising is targeted at women consumers, the female perspective is either missing in most of the communication or is largely characterised by casual gender stereotyping.

With an all-women workforce Ladyfinger aims to bring about better gender-balance in its advertising and creative brand solution strategies for its potential clients. Led by CEO & CCO, Tista Sen, an advertising industry veteran with over two decades of experience, the agency will be peopled by a team of accomplished professionals and supported by a powerful panel of women advisors with extensive experience in advertising, marketing, branding, media, Bollywood, architecture, and law.

Ladyfinger will offer a full range of services including creative services, strategic planning communication, insight mining, policy, and content development across all media platforms.

Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD Rediffusion adds

Most brands don’t quite do justice to a woman’s point-of-view. Women today are not just the primary buyers of most FMCG brands, but are also big drivers of banking to beauty, wellness to wanderlust. Ladyfinger will represent the woman customer in the buying process and help brands think afresh, think anew.

Tista brings tremendous brand building expertise to Ladyfinger; she has got together an awesome team. I am sure Ladyfinger will considerably stir things up in Indian advertising.”