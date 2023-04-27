Rediffusion appoints Sangeet Chaudhary as Head of Delhi |

Rediffusion has announced the appointment of Sangeet Chaudhary as Vice President and Branch Head for its Delhi office. Chaudhary will lead the agency’s BMW business and drive growth for Rediff’s Delhi office.

Sangeet Chaudhary's experience

Chaudhary has moved to Rediffusion from Smoke Lab Vodka, NV Group where she was Vice President Marketing (PAN India). Prior to Smoke she was with Huawei Technologies, leading the premium smartphones, accessories and wearables businesses.

In a career spanning almost 17 years (mix of marketing and advertising), Chaudhary has also worked with Leo Burnett, Cheil and DDB Mudra and helped build brands like Huawei, Bacardi, General Motors, Grey Goose, Dewars, Samsung, Dhara, UC Browser, Adidas, Smoke Vodka etc.

Sangeet said, "Rediffusion has always been a great destination for advertising professionals. The diverse variety of brands, the unique mix of talent at the agency and the legacy of successful campaigns makes the start of my Rediff journey very promising. I am looking forward to a great innings.”

“We are happy to have Sangeet join Team Rediff. Our Delhi office is growing exponentially and new leadership will further help propel the growth,” says Asheesh Malhotra, Executive Director Rediffusion.