‘Recruiters indicate positive hiring outlook for H1 2020’

New Delhi: Employers in India are bullish about their hiring outlook for the first half of this year, with 55% of recruiters anticipating new jobs as well as replacement hiring to happen during the six-month period, a survey said on Tuesday.

The bi-annual survey, 'Naukri Hiring Outlook January-June 2020', that saw participation from over 2,400 recruiters across the country, projected an overall positive outlook.

Around 55% recruiters anticipate new jobs as well as replacement hiring to happen in the first half of the year while 26% predict only new jobs and 13% expect to do replacement hiring only, the survey noted.

Of those surveyed, 3% indicated a scenario of "no hiring" at all while only 1% of the total recruiters anticipated layoffs.

"Analytics emerges as one of the functional areas where 14% recruiters indicate hiring apart from popular roles in IT, Sales and Marketing and Operations," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said.

Most of the hiring will be under five years of experience, as 62% of recruiters will be hiring in the band of 3-5 years, while 51% in the 1-3 years band, the survey said.

Around 30% of recruiters indicated that hiring will happen for the experience band of 8-12 years, while 18% said they will be recruiting for experience levels of over 12 years.

On attrition, the survey said, 40% of recruiters expect attrition to stay over 10%, while 26% recruiters indicate that it should stay under 5%. Further, highest attrition is expected in the 1-3 years experience band at 46%.

According to the Naukri Hiring Outlook 2020, 32% of companies indicated an increment between 5-10%, and 7% recruiters suggested an increment of under 5%, while 28% companies will stick to an average increment of 15 to 30%.