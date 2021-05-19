REC organizes Covid-19 vaccination camp

REC Limited, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Power had organized a vaccination camp on the occasion of International Nurses Dayin collaboration with Apollo Hospitals for employees of various Power Sector CPSEs and their family members in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years. As a special gesture of gratitude and respect for our healthcare and frontline workers, the whole medical team of Apollo Hospitals was welcomed with a huge round of applause by the officials of REC. The camp saw a total of 500 employees and family members turn up to get their first dose of the vaccine. As trying times linger on, REC continues to remain committed to being a major partner in the service of the nation.