Realme CEO says co can be top player if 100% demand fulfilled; components shortage key challenge

Smartphone manufacturer Realme can be number one player in India if it manages to fulfil 100 per cent demand of consumers but component shortage continues to be one of the challenges in production, a top company official said.

Realme Vice President and CEO for Realme India and Europe Madhav Sheth told PTI that he expects the component crisis situation to ease in the second quarter of 2022 with foundries across the globe expanding their production.

"Sales volume is a permutation and combination of various things. We have not scaled up our production but if I try to gauge demand then according to demand, we can be number one. There is a huge demand for Realme products. If I fulfil that demand I will be number one but I don't have supplies to fulfil that demand. Right now we are just able to fulfil 70 per cent of the demand...," Sheth said.

According to market research firm IDC, Realme ranked 5th in terms of smartphone market share in India in the first quarter of 2021.