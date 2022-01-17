Real estate developer Alliance Group announces record sale of 2,800 units in 9 months in 2021

South India's real estate developer Alliance Group and brand Urbanrise, in its mission to bring quality homes to consumers, has today announced a significant milestone - the successful sale of 2800 units in just 9 months.

Commenting on the occasion, Manoj Namburu, Chairman of Alliance & Urbanrise Group, said, ''We are happy with this remarkable achievement by the team amidst a challenging time. The real estate industry witnessed a huge impact due to the pandemic, despite which we have successfully achieved this milestone. This is a true reflection of the quality that Alliance Group brings to the market and the trust of our customers.''

Alliance Group's recent project launches have contributed significantly to this record sale worth Rs. 1650 crore.

Starting with its project - Urbanrise Spring is in the Air, located at Ameenpur, Hyderabad which clocked a sale of 850 units in just 9 months since its launch to its most recently launched project Urbanrise On Cloud 33, Bachupally, launched in July 2021 has already sold 900 units.

The organization closed the year 2021 on a high note with over 700 sales for the month of December alone.

Alliance Group's location advantage and on-time delivery despite COVID-19 have helped the brand carve a niche for itself in the market.

Alliance Group is planning to further strengthen its presence across markets like Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore with more project launches in the pipeline that are all set to be launched in the heart of the city as well as developing micro-markets.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:25 PM IST