RCWA GC, CRPF Langjing, Imphal celebrates International Women Day

RCWA (Regional CRPF family Welfare Association) GC, CRPF, Langjing Imphal celebrated “International Women Day” with great enthusiasm and devotion. On the occasion many programmes like Screening camps for cervical and breast cancer, E-conclave programme on preventable women’s cancer (cervical and breast cancer) on 06/03/2021 and 07/03/2021 were organized.

Cultural programme like Dance by Tapsya Group, Huyen Lalong Thang TA; Irilbung, Centre for Cultural promotion; Keirenphali and songs programme by Bidya Rani Devi and Rani Sharma were also organized on 08/03/2021 on International Women Day. Ritu Datta, Head of M&N Sector RCWA, CRPF, Langjingn Imphal was the Chief Guest of the Cultural Programme. Randeep Datta (PMG), IGP, M&N Sector and I. Lokendra Singh, DIG, Group Centre, Langjing, Imphal and all Senior Officers and their family, all SOs and their families, all Jawans and their families, invited eminent ladies personality were also present on the occasion.