RBL Bank Q3 net slips 17%; allays fears pointing to sequential growth in performance

Private sector lender RBL Bank reported a 17.20 per cent dip in its December quarter net at Rs 121.61 crore on slower loan growth and a rise in operating expenses.

The bank, however, sought to allay fears, terming October-December as a ''turnaround'' quarter.

Rajeev Ahuja, the interim chief executive and managing director, stated that the performance across businesses is looking good and the fourth quarter of FY22 and the time ahead will see it deliver better performance.

Ahuja added that the bank had suffered challenges because of the second wave of COVID-19, and pointed to the September quarter's post tax profit of Rs 97.2 crore to assert that the third quarter has been a turnaround one and things are expected to improve.

The net interest income grew 0.10 per cent to Rs 1,010 crore on a 0.15 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.34 per cent and the advances growth, while Other income grew to Rs 620 crore from the year-ago period's Rs 570 crore.

The operating expenses grew 44 per cent to Rs 1,460 crore which hurt the bottomline for the quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:46 PM IST