RBL Bank collaborates with Amazon Pay to offer UPI Payment Service

RBL Bank, Amazon Pay and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a collaboration to offer UPI payments.

The Bank has partnered with Amazon Pay to offer peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions. With this integration Amazon Pay will issue NPCI’s allocated UPI ID with the handle @rapl, to RBL Bank.

RBL Bank’s advanced Cloud-based processing will offers an agile infrastructure resulting in an improved payments experience. The partnership will allow the Bank to tap Amazon Pay’s growing customer base and transaction volumes. This move will expand the Bank’s presence in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) segment with its payment processing platform hosted on AWS, it said in a press statement.

Rajeev Ahuja, MD and CEO (Interim), RBL Bank said, “As we progress in our digital journey, innovations in payments that enhance our customers’ banking experiences, remains one of our core focus areas. In line with these efforts, we are delighted to partner with Amazon Pay and AWS. This collaboration will equip users to make seamless and convenient UPI-based transactions."

Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO and Vice President, Amazon Pay India said, “This partnership with RBL Bank will allow users to pay anyone, anywhere, seamlessly, and instantly through UPI, enhancing their payment experience. With a Cloud native architecture, we hope to keep raising the bar on availability, speed and customer experience using UPI through the Amazon app.”

Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business at AWS India and South Asia, said, “This joint effort provides greater agility and scale for RBL Bank, enabling its customers to transact through secure and reliable payment methods, which further enhances their experience.”

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:27 AM IST