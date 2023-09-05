RBL Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: RBL Bank (Representative)

RBL Bank on Tuesday announced the allotment of 3,23,743 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees, under the ESOP Scheme of the Bank, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank has increased from 60,06,85,653 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 600,68,56,530 to 60,10,09,396 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 601,00,93,960.

RBL Bank Limited shares

The shares of RBL Bank limited on Tuesday at 2:40 pm IST were at Rs 237.20, up by 1.13 percent.

RBL Bank Earnings Q1FY24

Net Profit grew 43 percent YoY & 6 percent QoQ to ₹288 crore and ROA of 1.01 percent vs 1.00 percent for Q4 FY23.

Operating profit grew 22 percent YoY & 9 percent QoQ to ₹647 crore and total Revenue grew 18 percent YoY and 2 percent QoQ to ₹1,932 crore. Net Interest Income grew 21 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ to ₹1,246 crore; NIM was 4.84 percent vs 4.36 percent for Q1 FY23.

Other Income grew 12 percent YoY and 2 percent QoQ to ₹685 crore. Cost to Income was 66.5 percent vs 68.5 percent for Q4 FY23 and 67.8 percent for Q1FY23.