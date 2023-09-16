RBL Bank Allotts Shares Worth ₹35 Lakh To Employees As Stock Options | Image: RBL Bank (Representative)

RBL Bank on Saturday allotted 3,50,245 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares allotted have a face value of Rs 10 each.

Post the allocation the share capital of the bank increased from 60,10,09,396 shares worth Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 6,01,00,93,960 to 60,13,59,641 shares worth Rs 10 aggregating to Rs 6,01,35,96,410.

RBL Bank ESOPs

RBL Bank earlier this month announced the allotment of 3,23,743 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees, under the ESOP Scheme of the Bank.

RBL Bank Earnings Q1FY24

RBL Bank's net profit grew 43 percent YoY & 6 percent QoQ to ₹288 crore and ROA of 1.01 percent vs 1.00 percent for Q4 FY23.

Operating profit grew 22 percent YoY & 9 percent QoQ to ₹647 crore and total Revenue grew 18 percent YoY and 2 percent QoQ to ₹1,932 crore. Net Interest Income grew 21 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ to ₹1,246 crore; NIM was 4.84 percent vs 4.36 percent for Q1 FY23.

Read Also RBL Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Other Income grew 12 percent YoY and 2 percent QoQ to ₹685 crore. Cost to Income was 66.5 percent vs 68.5 percent for Q4 FY23 and 67.8 percent for Q1FY23.

RBL Bank shares

The share of RBL Bank on Friday closed at Rs 235.50, ending the week 3.02 per cent higher.