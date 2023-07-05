RBL Bank Allots 60,850 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

RBL Bank on Wednesday announced the allotment of 60,850 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ESOP Scheme of the Bank, the company announced through an exchange filing.
Face Value
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.
Paid-up share capital
With this allotment, the paid up share capital of the Bank has increased from 59,96,36,533 equity shares of ₹10 each aggregating to ₹599,63,65,330 to 59,96,97,383 equity shares of ₹10 each aggregating to ₹599,69,73,830.
RBL Bank Shares
The shares of RBL Bank on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹190.55, up by 4.41 percent.
