 RBL Bank Allots 60,850 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBL Bank Allots 60,850 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

RBL Bank Allots 60,850 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
RBL Bank Allots equity shares to employees | Image: RBL Bank (Representative)

RBL Bank on Wednesday announced the allotment of 60,850 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ESOP Scheme of the Bank, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Face Value

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

Paid-up share capital

With this allotment, the paid up share capital of the Bank has increased from 59,96,36,533 equity shares of ₹10 each aggregating to ₹599,63,65,330 to 59,96,97,383 equity shares of ₹10 each aggregating to ₹599,69,73,830.

RBL Bank Shares

The shares of RBL Bank on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹190.55, up by 4.41 percent.

Read Also
RBL Bank allots shares worth Rs 15,000 to employees as stock options
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

RBL Bank Allots 60,850 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

RBL Bank Allots 60,850 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Maruti Suzuki Launches Invicto MPV At ₹24.79 Lakh; Take a Look Inside

Maruti Suzuki Launches Invicto MPV At ₹24.79 Lakh; Take a Look Inside

Biocon Biologics Expands Footprint In Emerging Markets, Acquires Biosimilars Business Over 70...

Biocon Biologics Expands Footprint In Emerging Markets, Acquires Biosimilars Business Over 70...

KEC International Bags New Orders Of ₹1,042 Crores

KEC International Bags New Orders Of ₹1,042 Crores

Sonata Software Achieves AWS Service For Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service And Amazon DynamoDB

Sonata Software Achieves AWS Service For Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service And Amazon DynamoDB