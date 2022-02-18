RBL Bank adopts Bloomberg B-PIPE for real-time market data access

Bloomberg today announced that RBL Bank will adopt Bloomberg's flagship real-time market data feed, B-PIPE. The Bank will be one of the first Indian Banks to adopt B-PIPE solution for rate-scanning purposes, as well as for timely, efficient and reliable access to high-quality, consistent data across forex, fixed income, derivatives, equities and other asset classes, it said in a statement.

Adopting B-PIPE will give RBL Bank access to the consolidated feed of 35 million instruments across all asset classes, including data aggregated from more than 330 exchanges and 5,000-plus contributors. As a result, RBL Bank will benefit from a consistent offering across its front, middle and back-office functions, the statement added.

Manoj Nair – Head Wholesale Banking & Treasury Technology, RBL Bank said, “The adoption of Bloomberg’s real-time market data feed, B-PIPE, will help in seamless and close to real-time reporting. Deployment of this solution would enable rate scans of deals captured by the Treasury front office and have the ability to notify exceptions immediately.”

“In today’s volatile and fast-paced market environment, banks require a superior, integrated data solution that combines high-quality content and efficient real-time data,” said Rajiv Mirwani, Head of Enterprise Sales – South Asia, Bloomberg. “By using our high-performance B-PIPE solution, RBL Bank will be able to streamline and automate internal processes and strengthen risk management.”

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:30 AM IST