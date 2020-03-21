RBI's secret mission: 150 officials oversee financial operations from unknown location amid coronavirus outbreak

While the country is in a self-imposed lock down to fight the battle against the deadly coronavirus, a team of 150 officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been keeping the financial operations in India alive.

Well, the coronavirus outbreak in India has undoubtedly had an impact on several industries including business. Hence, now, RBI has stepped in to take a stock of the matter and try to bring the finances on track.

This team of 150 people includes 37 officials from RBI's critical departments such as debt management, reserve management and monetary operations. These people have taken charge of the continuity of the central bank.

The aim is to keep RBI's IT infrastructure running so as to manage the payments system uninterrupted since nearly 14,000 RBI staffers are working from home. RBI's IT infrastructure is important for banking, business and retail payments, and tax and other payments to the government.

Source close to the matter said that these systems are operated from multiple data centres and must not be interrupted.

As per the plan, the team has been divided into two- one who is running on the front end and others are back ups. To execute the plan, RBI has booked a hotel to accommodate the officials on the plan. The hotel staff have also been isolated within the hotel premises.

As of now there are 219 people in the hotel which includes the hotel staff and they been directed not to leave the hotel. However, they staff has been assured of leave in case of emergency.

Even a small movement in the hotel is being closely monitored.

Apart from this, good hygiene has been maintained in the hotel with time to time cleaning of the premises.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country.