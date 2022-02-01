RBI to set up office in Andhra Pradesh after clarity over state capital

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that it will pursue the matter relating to setting up its office in Andhra Pradesh, after the state government finalises the location for state capital.

This move comes in response to the request for establishing an office in Andhra Pradesh following division of the combined RBI office in Hyderabad.

RBI Deputy General Manager M.K. Subhashree wrote to Amaravati Development Authority Chairman Jasti Veeranjaneyulu that the matter related to opening of RBI office at the newly formed Andhra Pradesh state can be pursued only after the state government finalises the location for its capital city.

Referring to ADA Chairman's grievance about currency chests for storage of cash, the RBI official informed that there are 104 currency chests in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:22 PM IST