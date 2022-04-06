RBI to delay raising repo rate until August: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will delay its first interest rate rise by at least four months to August at the earliest, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the central bank must now start worrying about inflation.

Inflation has held above the RBI's 6 percent upper threshold so far this year, casting doubt on its current strategy of keeping rates low to bolster growth even as some central banks are already raising borrowing costs in this cycle.

At its last policy meeting in February, the RBI did not deliver what was expected to be a small rise in its reverse repo rate to set the stage for lifting the repo rate, the main policy tool, from 4.0% where it has been for nearly two years.

All but six of 50 respondents polled March 29-April 5 forecast no repo rate change on Friday. Thirty-two expected rates to still be unchanged by end-June.

"The key reason for pushing out our repo (rate) hike to Q3 is the RBI's staunch defence of its accommodative stance, viewing inflation largely as a supply-side issue that will pass," said Dhiraj Nim, economist at ANZ.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:07 AM IST