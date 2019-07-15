RBI slaps Rs 7 cr penalty on SBI

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India said it has slapped a penalty of Rs 7 crore on the country's largest bank SBI for non-compliance with norms related to NPA identification and fraud risk management, among others. The fine has been imposed on the bank for non-compliance of income recognition and asset classification norms, code of conduct for opening and operating current accounts and reporting of data on Central Repository of Information on Large Credits, and fraud risk management.
