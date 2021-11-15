RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in September

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net buyer of the US currency in September 2021, after it purchased $791 million on the net basis from the spot market, RBI data showed.

In the reporting month, the central bank had bought $9.169 billion and sold $8.378 billion in the spot market, the monthly RBI bulletin for November 2021, released on Monday showed.

In August 2021, RBI had net bought $3.747 billion. It had purchased USD 10.887 billion and sold $7.14 billion in the spot market during the month.

In September 2020, RBI had net purchased $8.172 billion.

During FY 2020-21, RBI had net purchased $68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought $162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of September 2021 was $49.606 billion, same as in the previous month, the data showed.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 09:55 PM IST